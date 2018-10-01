Sharaf U Dheen in A K Sajan’s next

By Express News Service

After his extraordinarily chilling turn as the primary antagonist in Amal Neerad's Varathan, Sharaf U Dheen will be next seen in Puthiya Niyamam fame AK Sajan's next. The untitled film, which is reportedly a love triangle, will also feature Siju Wilson and Anu Sithara.

Siyad Koker is producing the movie under the banner of Kokers Films. The details of the remaining cast have not been revealed yet. As Sharaf U Dheen, Siju Wilson, and Anu Sithara have previously worked together in Omar Lulu's Happy Wedding, this project is a reunion of sorts.

Sharaf and Siju have previously appeared in Aadhi, Premam and Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. Sharaf made his debut in Alphonse Puthren's Neram and Siju debuted in Vineeth Srinivasan's Malarvadi Arts Club.