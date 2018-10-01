Tovino’s Oru Kupprasidha Payyan to release on November 9

By Express News Service

Director Madhupal's new film Oru Kupprasidha Payyan will hit theatres on November 9. The Tovino Thomas-starrer is a murder investigation story which also stars Nimisha Sajayan and Anu Sithara.

Jeevan Job Thomas has penned the script and V Cinemas is producing.

The film is expected to showcase a different side of Tovino. Madhupal had earlier told us that the film's subject is a relevant one and something which is close to his heart. He also added that he wanted to narrate an investigation in a different and unique manner.

Tovino was recently seen in Theevandi. He also has And the Oscar Goes To, Kalki, Lucifer, and a project with P Balachandran coming up next.