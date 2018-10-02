Balabhaskar, the mastermind behind the theme song of Soorya festival

By Express News Service

Every year, the city plays host to the Soorya classical music and dance festival which is conducted for ten days which also includes an array of cultural programmes. Founded by Soorya Krishnamoorthy, the festival also includes film festivals, theatre, painting, photography, lectures and talks.

A few years back music composer Balabhaskar gave a new life to the festival by composing 'Begin with Surya: let it Be' which was the theme song of the Soorya music and dance festival.

Balabhaskar's soulful, catchy compositions and ability to connect with people always drew attractive crowd to his live performances. This theme song 'Begin with Surya: let it Be' has flavours of rock, jazz, hip-hop and techo music spun around Balabhaskar's Indian violin.

“ This song was created 17 years back by Balabhaskar. Before composing the song, Balabhaskar asked me what mood is required. I told him that I want a music which would inspire the mind, energise the brain and smear the thought and it should have the presence of Sooryan, the Sun God and the result was this music,” said Soorya Krishnamoothy, director. He also added that now the song is popular as phone ringtones.

The album uses specially composed Sanskrit lyrics, in an effort to promote Sanskrit as a language of communication. Two songs, 'Begin with Soorya' and 'B yond' have been visualised and are available along with the visuals of the making in the limited edition series.