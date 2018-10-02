Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam director Thampi Kannanthanam passes away at 64

Kannanthanam played a major role in shaping Actor Mohanlal to an action hero, he began his film career as the assistant of Joshi and Sasikumar.

Published: 02nd October 2018 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Director Thampi Kannanthanam who was admitted to a private hospital in the city passed away. He was declared dead at 1:21 pm by the hospital authorities. He was in the ventilator and died due to sepsis shock caused by liver failure.

Kannanthanam played a major role in shaping Actor Mohanlal to an action hero, he began his film career as the assistant of Joshi and Sasikumar. 'Rajavinte Makan', 'Nadodi' 'Vazhiyora Kazhchakal', 'Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmar' 'Indrajalama', 'Nadodi', 'Chukkan' and 'Mantrikam' are a few of his movies. He has also directed a Hindi movie 'Hadh'.

He was born on December 11, 1953, as the sixth son of Baby Kannanthanam and Thankamma at Kanjirappally in Kottayam. He studied in MC Seminary School. He is married to Kunjumol and has two kids Angel and Aiswarya.

He began his acting career in the movie 'Itha Oru Theeram' in 1980 and went onto act in four more movies. He made his directorial debut with the movie Thavalam in 1983. He directed 16 movies, wrote three scripts and produced five films.

Scriptwriter John Paul was one of the first to pay his tribute to Kannanthanam

saying that "Sad news. Thampi Kannanthanam, Film director, actor, producer, distributor and above all a good friend expired a few minutes back, am told. Join prayers with his family for eternal peace to his Soul."

"His loss is huge for Malayalam Cinema. The man only speaks about movies. He is one of the people who shaped Malayalam cinema and had made the 'anti- hero' acceptable for the audience quite successfully. As a directors his contributions are immense. My respects to the talented man," said Actor- Director Madhupal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thampi Kannanthanam Mohanlal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru