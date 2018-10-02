Sunny Wayne and Ahaana Krishna in Pidikittapulli

By Express News Service

After Kayamkulam Kochunni and French Viplavam, Sunny Wayne will be next seen in debutant Jishnu Sreekandan's Pidikittapulli. Ahaana Krishna has been cast as the female lead. The shoot will commence soon.

Touted to be a crime comedy thriller, the film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sri Gokulam Films. Sumesh V Robin has penned the script. Anjoy Samuel will be making his debut as cinematographer. Bipin Paul Samuel is handling editing duties.

PS Jayahari is the music composer.

Meanwhile, Sunny Wayne has French Viplavam coming out on October 26. He also plays a supporting role in Rosshan Andrews' Kayamkulam Kochunni which hits theatres on October 11.