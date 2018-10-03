Ka Bodyscapes to release in Kerala on Friday

By Express News Service

The controversial LGBTQ film Ka Bodyscapes, which ran into legal and censorship hurdles for two years, will finally release in Kerala on Friday.

Directed by Jayan Cherian, the Malayalam film was denied clearance by the CBFC citing its attempts to "glorify homosexuality" along with showing Lord Hanuman in a bad light and a scene of a female character pleasuring herself.

The film's release couldn't be more timely considering the decriminalisation of Section 777 by the Supreme Court last month.

Jason Chacko, Kannan Rajan, and Nasreena play an artist, his partner, and a women's rights activist respectively. In the past two years, Ka Bodyscapes has had a long run in the film festival circuit.