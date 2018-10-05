Parathode bids adieu to Malayalam filmmaker Thampi Kannanthanam

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Friends, relatives and thousands of people on Thursday bid adieu to filmmaker and producer Thampi Kannanthanam who died in Kochi the other day. His mortal remains, which were brought to his native place, Parathode near Kanjirappally, in the morning, were kept at the ancestral house for the people to pay their last respects.

The funeral commenced around 2 pm at the house under the aegis of Dr Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, assistant metropolitan of Kottayam diocese; and diocese secretary Fr C K Kuriakkose, Fr Joseph Ramban and Fr Mathew Varghese assisted him. Later, the mortal remains were laid to rest at the family crypt at St George Gracy Memorial church, Parathode, by around 4 pm. Braving the rain, thousands of people from all walks of life gathered at the house and church to pay homage to their beloved ‘Thampichayan’.

Prominent persons who were present at Thampi’s house include, actor-turned-MP Suresh Gopi and wife Radhika, Anto Antony MP, MLAs K Suresh Kurup, P C George, Congress leader P C Chacko, CPM state committee member K J Thomas, KC (M) leader Joseph M Puthusseri, film directors Bhadran, G S Vijayan, Harikumar, Saji Nandhikatt, actor Chali Pala, NCP leader and actor Mani C Kappen.