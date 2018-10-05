Shafi-Rafi team back with Children’s Park

By Express News Service

Director Shafi is once again teaming up with brother Rafi for a new movie titled Children's Park.

Sharaf U Dheen, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and Dhruvan are headling the cast which will also include 75 child artistes. Gayathri Suresh, Manasa Radhakrishnan, and Soumya Menon have been cast as the female leads.

The shoot commenced in Munnar. The movie is Shafi's follow-up to Oru Pazhaya Bomb Katha. He last collaborated with Rafi on Two Countries.

Rafi has also penned the script. Madhu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Sreejith Ravi, and Basil are also part of the supporting cast. Faizal Ali is the cinematographer and Sajan the editor. Roopesh Omana and Milan Jaleel are producing the movie under the banner Cochin Films.