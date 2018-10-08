Home Entertainment Malayalam

76-year old held for threatening actor Kunchacko Boban

As per the complaint lodged by the actor, an elderly man, wielding a knife, verbally abused him and began threatening when he was waiting for his train at the station, on October 5.

Actor Kunchacko Boban

By Express News Service

A 76-year old man landed in the custody of the Ernakulam Railway Police on charges of threatening and attempting to attack actor Kunchacko Boban at the Ernakulam South Railway Station. According to the police officers, Stanley Joseph of Athikuzhy house, South Moolamkuzhi, Thoppumpady was the arrested.

“He is not mentally well. He didn’t even know who is Kunchacko Boban. We itself admitted him at the government mental care centre at Thrissur several times. He used to roam everywhere,” said Railway Police SI P D Pavanan. The arrested was charged with attempt to murder and produced before the court.

Kunchacko Boban was waiting for Maveli Express for his journey to Kannur in order to join a film shooting there. When the co-passengers reached the spot, hearing the issue, Stanley escaped. Later, the actor lodged a complaint before Palakkad Railway Police Division Office when he reached Kannur. The officers collected the statements of the actor and commenced an inquiry. A probe based on the CCTV visuals of the railway station helped the cops to nab the accused. He was taken into custody on Sunday evening. The police also recovered the knife used by the accused.

Kunchacko Boban

