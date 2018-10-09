Home Entertainment Malayalam

A musical tribute

Cardiologist Sandep Rajasekharan pays a tribute to his late friend and composer Unnikrishnan through his music video Únnai Kandaen'.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Music, for him, is the ultimate stress buster. Dr Sandeep Rajasekharan says his passion only grew stronger with his career as a cardiologist. And, music videos, for him, is a manifestation of that talent. His latest, ‘Unnai Kandaen’, a cover version of two famous tracks ‘Neela vaanil innu ninte..’ and ‘Anthi malai.. ‘, is already going viral, thanks to its rich classical overtones and stunning depiction. The music was composed by Sandeep and his late friend Unnikrishnan.

“In fact, this is a fusion song. It has two different tracks, both in the sreeragam raga. ‘Neela vaanil’ has always been my favourite track, so when Unnikrishnan and I decided to compose a cover version, we wanted another song in the same raga. That’s when we came up with the Tamil track ‘Anthi malai’ composed by Ouseppachan,” says Dr Sandeep.

Though they started working on it in May, tragedy struck after Unnikrishnan passed away in a road accident, leaving Sandeep to finish it. For the same reason, Sandeep says ‘Unnai kandaen’ is his tribute to Unnikrishnan.

“This is our third venture and we always went by the tag Sandeep Unnikrishnan. His death was a sad chapter and I decided to keep the tag ‘Sandeep Unnikrishnan’ for Unnai kandaen too,” he says.
The highlight of ‘Unnai kandaen’ is its beautiful video. “The theme is very alluring. It brings to life the concept of ‘yakshi’. The man here feels her presence in the wilderness and in music. When director Nahas Ibrahim mooted the idea, we were thrilled,” says Dr Sandeep.

While Harikrishnan Lohitadas, son of the late director Lohithadas, cranks the camera, the cast includes Appu, Dr Pradeep Sreekumar and Poornasree Haridas. The vocals are by Dr Pradeep Sreekumar and Poornasree Haridas.

