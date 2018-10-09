Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘I am lucky to be a follower of Balamuralikrishna sir’

Chennai-based malayali couple K Krishnakumar and Binni Krishnakumar’s performance enthralled the audience at the 42nd Soorya Festival in the capital.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Binni Krishnakumar and K Krishnakumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘E nadamulo I sakala jagamu leenamoi dhaniche ...aa...nadame...murali,’ a beautiful song in Nattai Varnam with the right blend of expression, balanced amplification, crystal clear pronunciation and well-managed rhythm. Chennai-based malayali couple K Krishnakumar and Binni Krishnakumar’s performance enthralled the audience at the 42nd Soorya Festival in the capital.

“We have been performing here for so long, more than 25 years. The platform we receive at the Soorya Festival will always be one of our favourites. We started with a song of our beloved Guru M Balamuralikrishna. The highlight of the concert was the Raagam...thaalam...pallavi, thaya ragamalika, in Naata Raga, which works on chronic note changes,” said K Krishnakumar.

For Krishnakumar, the Soorya festival was a great inspiration for him, even during his childhood. He was eager to meet prominent singers of the time. M Balamuralikrishna was his favourite. “There were no social media platforms at that time. We used to follow legends in real life and not in the virtual world. I am lucky enough to be a follower of Balamuralikrishna sir,” he added.

Binni Krishnakumar won the Kalathilakapattam in 1989. She hails from a musical family. All three of her sisters are music teachers while her brother teaches violin. “I was called a Thodupuzha star. Carnatic music, recitation, dance and monoact were my areas of interest,” said Binni Krishnakumar.
Krishnakumar points out that music helped him find the love of his life, Binni. “At that time, Binny was quite famous for her contributions in the University Kalolsavam and I was winning in the male session, so her name was quite familiar to me, her brother is a violin artist and he used to work with me,” remembered Krishnakumar. Later, the couple got married and are now blessed with two kids.

Being solo vocalists, the couple first performed as a duo at an informal occasion where they staged a kacheri together. So, do they have a success mantra?  “We complement each other and try to focus on our positives and not flaws. As artists we kind of change our style for the audience,” said the couple.
The couple has no particular music routine they follow. “Music is a way of living for us and needs no preparatio. Our mind, soul and body are completely dedicated to music,” said Krishnakumar.

They are in the opinion that improvisations have to happen on stage. “I  believe in the theory of ‘seasoning of the wood’. The wood has to undergo certain procedures before it is converted into useful furniture. It will be cut, chiselled, put in water, gets a new colour and finally a new finished product,” he added. The duo is continuing to impart knowledge of music through online classes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots