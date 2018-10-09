‘I am lucky to be a follower of Balamuralikrishna sir’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘E nadamulo I sakala jagamu leenamoi dhaniche ...aa...nadame...murali,’ a beautiful song in Nattai Varnam with the right blend of expression, balanced amplification, crystal clear pronunciation and well-managed rhythm. Chennai-based malayali couple K Krishnakumar and Binni Krishnakumar’s performance enthralled the audience at the 42nd Soorya Festival in the capital.

“We have been performing here for so long, more than 25 years. The platform we receive at the Soorya Festival will always be one of our favourites. We started with a song of our beloved Guru M Balamuralikrishna. The highlight of the concert was the Raagam...thaalam...pallavi, thaya ragamalika, in Naata Raga, which works on chronic note changes,” said K Krishnakumar.

For Krishnakumar, the Soorya festival was a great inspiration for him, even during his childhood. He was eager to meet prominent singers of the time. M Balamuralikrishna was his favourite. “There were no social media platforms at that time. We used to follow legends in real life and not in the virtual world. I am lucky enough to be a follower of Balamuralikrishna sir,” he added.

Binni Krishnakumar won the Kalathilakapattam in 1989. She hails from a musical family. All three of her sisters are music teachers while her brother teaches violin. “I was called a Thodupuzha star. Carnatic music, recitation, dance and monoact were my areas of interest,” said Binni Krishnakumar.

Krishnakumar points out that music helped him find the love of his life, Binni. “At that time, Binny was quite famous for her contributions in the University Kalolsavam and I was winning in the male session, so her name was quite familiar to me, her brother is a violin artist and he used to work with me,” remembered Krishnakumar. Later, the couple got married and are now blessed with two kids.

Being solo vocalists, the couple first performed as a duo at an informal occasion where they staged a kacheri together. So, do they have a success mantra? “We complement each other and try to focus on our positives and not flaws. As artists we kind of change our style for the audience,” said the couple.

The couple has no particular music routine they follow. “Music is a way of living for us and needs no preparatio. Our mind, soul and body are completely dedicated to music,” said Krishnakumar.

They are in the opinion that improvisations have to happen on stage. “I believe in the theory of ‘seasoning of the wood’. The wood has to undergo certain procedures before it is converted into useful furniture. It will be cut, chiselled, put in water, gets a new colour and finally a new finished product,” he added. The duo is continuing to impart knowledge of music through online classes.