#MeToo: Music composer Gopi Sundar accused of sexual harassment

The musician had constantly asked the victim uncomfortable questions like, "Are you still a virgin?"

As allegations of sexual harassment continued to roil movie and media industries, the Twitter handle 'India Protests'  on Tuesday shared messages from an anonymous female singer about her unpleasant encounters with Gopi Sundar, who is a popular music composer for Malayalam and Telugu Cinema.

In her account, the singer revealed that as a teenager she was once approached by the musician for work in a film. However, Sundar diverted from the topic during the conversation on work and told the singer that he wanted to have a relationship with her.

On another occasion, Sundar told the victim that he was masturbating, and asked whether she watched adult movies. The victim said: "I didn't even know what is the meaning of masturbating then."

When the victim was in college, Sundar asked her if she was still a virgin and even asked her for a b*****b.

Once, while talking to the singer about a song opportunity, he said: "Actually, I got lot of songs for you. But first, come to my house. Then we will plan. And by the way, are you still a virgin?"

The 'MeToo' movement in India has been going on for the past week, and it began with the sexual harassment allegations on comedian Utsav Chakraborty. The movement involved many women coming forward and calling out men from the media organisations that they work at, and also celebrities.

