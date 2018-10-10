Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam hit film Angamaly Diaries to get Hindi remake

Angamaly Diaries, a 2017 low-budget crime drama about gang wars in Angamaly, Kerala, was a massive critical success and is considered a modern classic.

Producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the cult Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. Director of the original film, Lijo Jose Pellissery, will serve as creative consultant for the Hindi adaptation.

Starring Antony Varghese, Angamaly Diaries, a 2017 low-budget crime drama about gang wars in Angamaly, Kerala, was a massive critical success and is considered a modern classic. Ecstatic about the film’s Hindi adaptation, Lijo said in a statement, “I’m thrilled that my film has received so much love and appreciation.

I couldn’t be happier that Abundantia Entertainment will be remaking it. This impactful, socially relevant tale will now have the opportunity to transcend to a larger audience.”Reiterating Lijo’s excitement, Vikram Malhotra said he was delighted to share the film with the Hindi audience.

“Angamaly Diaries has attained cult status, especially with the youth, with its unique narrative. We hope to create a world that mirrors the magic that Lijo and his team had crafted with the original film.”
Vijay Babu, the managing director of Friday Film House and the producer of Angamaly Diaries, said, “Angamaly Diaries is very special to us at Friday Film House. It gave us our national banner and international recognition. We are happy to grant the Hindi remake rights to Abundantia Entertainment.”

