Mohanlal-Siddique team reunite for 'Big Brother'

By Express News Service

Mohanlal will be seen once again in a Siddique film. Titled Big Brother, the project will be Mohanlal's follow-up to the Prithviraj directorial, Lucifer. The release is scheduled for next year.

The duo last worked together on Ladies and Gentlemen. Siddique's last film was in Tamil, Bhaskar Oru Rascal, a remake of his own Bhaskar The Rascal which starred Mammootty. His last Malayalam film was Fukri starring Jayasurya.