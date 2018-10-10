Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal-Siddique team reunite for 'Big Brother'

Mohanlal will be seen once again in a Siddique film. Titled Big Brother, the project will be Mohanlal's follow-up to the Prithviraj directorial, Lucifer.

Published: 10th October 2018 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

Actor Mohanlal (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Mohanlal will be seen once again in a Siddique film. Titled Big Brother, the project will be Mohanlal's follow-up to the Prithviraj directorial, Lucifer. The release is scheduled for next year.

The duo last worked together on Ladies and Gentlemen. Siddique's last film was in Tamil, Bhaskar Oru Rascal, a remake of his own Bhaskar The Rascal which starred Mammootty. His last Malayalam film was Fukri starring Jayasurya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Big Brother Siddique Mohanlal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap