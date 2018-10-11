Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayaram wraps up 'Lonappante Mammodeesa'

Jayaram's next Lonappante Mammodeesa, has wrapped up filming.

By Express News Service

Jayaram's next Lonappante Mammodeesa, has wrapped up filming. Directed by Leo Thaddeus, the film is expected to be a comedy entertainer. As per reports, Jayaram is playing a middle-aged bachelor who runs a watch repair shop. 

Jayaram last appeared in Ramesh Pisharody's directorial debut Panchavarnathatha.  Leo Thaddeus' credits include Oru Cinemakkaran, Pachamarathanalil, and Payyans. 

Shinoy Mathew is the producer. Cinematography is by Sudheer Surendran, editing by Ranjan Abraham and music by Alphons Joseph.

