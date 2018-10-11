MT Vasudevan Nair demands 'Randamoozham' script back

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an unexpected turn of events, writer MT Vasudevan Nair has decided to drop out of Shrikumar Menon's Rs 1000-crore project Mahabharatam, a big-screen adaptation of MT's novel 'Randamoozham'.

The project, Malayalam cinema's most expensive till date, was announced four years back. However, MT said the contract of his script is for a duration of only 3 years and that the makers haven't made any progress with the movie.

The producer, BR Shetty, is willing to spend Rs 1000 crore on this project. He has made it clear that he wants the project made regardless of who the scriptwriter is.

Shrikumar Menon has reacted to MT's complaint through a Facebook post saying the project is very much alive. He wrote, "I blame myself for not updating MT on the latest developments. The pre-production work is in the final stages. I'll be convincing MT sir about the progress. I've promised to make a movie on par with an international film and I will make it happen."