Home Entertainment Malayalam

MT Vasudevan Nair demands 'Randamoozham' script back

The producer, BR Shetty, is willing to spend 1000 crore on this project. He has made it clear that he wants the project made regardless of who the scriptwriter is.

Published: 11th October 2018 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jnanpith Award winner MT Vasudevan Nair (File)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an unexpected turn of events, writer MT Vasudevan Nair has decided to drop out of Shrikumar Menon's Rs 1000-crore project Mahabharatam, a big-screen adaptation of MT's novel 'Randamoozham'.

The project, Malayalam cinema's most expensive till date, was announced four years back. However, MT said the contract of his script is for a duration of only 3 years and that the makers haven't made any progress with the movie.

The producer, BR Shetty, is willing to spend Rs 1000 crore on this project. He has made it clear that he wants the project made regardless of who the scriptwriter is.

Shrikumar Menon has reacted to MT's complaint through a Facebook post saying the project is very much alive. He wrote, "I blame myself for not updating MT on the latest developments. The pre-production work is in the final stages. I'll be convincing MT sir about the progress. I've promised to make a movie on par with an international film and I will make it happen."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
MT Vasudevan Nair Randamoozham Shrikumar Menon Randamoozham script BR Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp