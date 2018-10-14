Home Entertainment Malayalam

After WCC press meet, police get complaint against actor Revathy for not reporting sexual assault attempt

The WCC, in which Revathy is an active member, on Saturday lashed A.M.M.A, the Malayalam actors’ association for supporting the accused actor in the infamous actress-assault-case.

The Ernakulam Central police have received a complaint seeking action against actor Revathy for remaining silent after coming to know about a sexual assault attempt on a 17-year-old girl in a cinema set, reported Manorama online. 

While talking about the #MeToo movement during the press meet conducted by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Saturday, Revathy had recollected an incident which had happened in a cinema set 25 years ago. Without giving many details, the Kilukkam-heroine had said that a minor girl once knocked at her doors at a movie set to seek help.

However, finding fault in the actor for not reporting a rape attempt for such a long period, advocate Jiyaz Jamal has filed a complaint against her. He has also asked the police to register a case and start an investigation into the matter.

Following this unexpected turn of events, the actor has come up with further explanation, stating that she can't give any further information on the incident without the permission of the victim. The victim was afraid to go public back then, she added.

Revathy explained that the girl was not sexually assaulted and she just narrated that incident to cite an example of the dangers being faced by working women. 

The WCC, of which Revathy is an active member, on Saturday lashed A.M.M.A, the Malayalam actors’ association for supporting the accused actor in the infamous actress-assault-case while sidelining the victim.

In a press conference held here on Saturday, the WCC members levelled serious allegations against A.M.M.A and its president, actor Mohanlal.  

