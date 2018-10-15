First look of Tovino’s Ente Ummante Peru

By Express News Service

Among the exciting line-up of films signed by Tovino Thomas is Ente Ummante Peru, which is the directorial debut of Jose Sebastian. Sebastian has co-written the script with Sarath R Nair.

Urvasi, Hareesh Kanaran and Mammukoya are the only cast members revealed to be part of the cast so far. Anto Joseph Film Company is producing along with Al Tari movies. Jordi Plannel Closa is the cinematographer and Gopi Sundar the music director. The shooting is in the final stages.

In addition to Ente Ummante Peru, Tovino also has Kalki, Lucifer, Maari-2, And the Oscar Goes To, an untitled film with P Balachandran, and Luca in the pipeline. He recently wrapped up filming the Canada portions of And the Oscar Goes To, which is directed by Salim Ahamed. His Oru Kupprasidha Payyan, directed by Madhupal, comes out on November 9.