Prithviraj to star in Kalabhavan Shajohn’s directorial debut

On the occasion of his 36th birthday, Prithviraj has announced that he'll be starring next in the directorial debut of Kalabhavan Shajohn.

Published: 17th October 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo | facebook.com/PrithvirajSukumaran/)

By Express News Service

On the occasion of his 36th birthday, Prithviraj has announced that he'll be starring next in the directorial debut of Kalabhavan Shajohn. The actor revealed the project's title—Brother's Day— on his social media handle.

Prithviraj wrote, "Couple of years back, Shajon chetan (Yup..our own Kalabhavan Shajon) came to me and read a fully bound script that he had written. He wanted me to act in it and also take a call on who would be the best choice to direct his script.

But in the way he had written it, and in the detailing of his narration..it was pretty obvious to me that only one person could direct his script. HIMSELF! This is about fun guys! Comedy, Action, Romance, Fun and Emotion.

Announcing.. Kalabhavan Shajon’s directorial debut…BROTHER’S DAY!"
Prithviraj is currently busy with work on his maiden directorial Lucifer. Brother's Day will mark his return to the front of the camera after Koode.

