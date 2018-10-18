Will seek explanation from actor Revathy: Child Rights Commission

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Four days after actor Revathy recollected an incident of saving a minor girl from being assaulted, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) said it would initiate a probe into the incident.

It was on last Saturday while conducting a press meet in Ernakulam that the actor, who is also an active member of Women in Cinema Collective, recollected an incident in which a 17-year old girl came knocking on the doors of her room in the night seeking help. The incident, she said, had occurred 25 years ago.

Though she neither mentioned the name of the girl or the place where the incident had occurred, a person had filed a petition against the actor for not lodging a complaint with the police about the crime. KeSCPCR member N Sreela Menon told reporters the panel would inquire into the case.

“We will see whether the case really exists or not. We will sent a notice to the actor in the coming days seeking further explanation on the incident. If it is substantiated that such an incident had occurred, we will take action,” said Sreela.

HC NOTICE TO A.M.M.A ON PLEA BY WCC

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (A.M.M.A) and the state government on a petition filed by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) to constitute a grievance redressal mechanism against the sexual harassment in terms of the guidelines by Supreme Court. WCC submitted that the complaints committee is the need of the hour in the wake of several revelations of widespread sexual assault and harassment of women in film industries across the country.

Anweshi in solidarity with WCC

KOZHIKODE: The Anweshi Women’s Counselling Centre has expressed solidarity with Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). In a statement, organisation president K Ajitha said Anweshi stands firm with the victim. “A.M.M.A has not taken any action on the complaint filed by the WCC. On the other hand, they are trying to retain actor Dileep who is accused in the sexual assault case,” she said.