Johny Johny Yes Appa  is a family entertainer: G Marthandan

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

It's been a busy and productive year for actor Kunchacko Boban as announcements of new projects keeping coming one after the other. He started the year with Diwanjimoola Grand Prix which was followed by Shikkari Shambu, Kuttanadan Marpappa, and recently Panchavarna Thatha. The last three enjoyed a good run at the box office, and all declared as hits.

Now two of his finished projects, Soumya Sadandan's Mangalyam Thanthunanena and G Marthandan's Johny Johny Yes Appa, are awaiting release. The release of Mangalyam... has been confirmed for September 20 and Johny Johny... is expected to come out sometime in October. Johny Johny... is G Marthandan's follow-up to 2017's Pavada starring Prithviraj. Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Johny Johny... also stars Anu Sithara, Mamta Mohandas, Vijayaraghavan, Geetha, Sharaf U Dheen and Tini Tom in important roles.

According to G Marthandan, the film is a "fun-filled, humorous entertainer" suitable for both kids and grown-ups alike. "Johny Johny... is about family and brotherhood: Tini Tom plays the eldest of three brothers; Kunchacko Boban is the middle one; and Sharaf U Dheen the youngest."

Kunchacko Boban's character is apparently close to his real-life persona, reveals Marthandan. "Johny is a role that's tailor-made for him. The loveable hero. I'm happy to say that his character has turned out really well."

Marthandan adds that Sharaf will be seen in a playful character after a long time. "His character is up to some mischief all the time. We have seen someone like that in almost every family. This is a character that kids especially will be very fond of. Kalabhavan Shajon has also done a fun role."

Vijayaraghavan and Geetha play the brothers' parents. The characters of Anu Sithara and Mamta Mohandas are being kept under wraps at the moment, says Marthandan. "We don't want to reveal anything about them yet. All I can say right now is that their characters are interesting (laughs)."

Mamta Mohandas has worked with Kunchacko Boban seven years ago in director Kuku Surendran's Race. Anu Sithara recently shared screen space with Kunchacko Boban in Ranjith Shankar's Ramante Edanthottam, which saw her delivering her breakout performance.

Johny Johny... is written by Joji Thomas, who also penned the Biju Menon-starrer Vellimoonga. It was one of the hits of 2014.

Shaan Rahman has composed the music. Vaishakh Rajan is the producer. Su..Su...Sudhi Vathmeekam-fame Vinod Illampally is the cinematographer.