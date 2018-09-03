Home Entertainment Malayalam

You won't see Thattathin Marayathu fame veranda of Payyannur college anymore

The famous veranda in Kannur's Payyannur College which caught the imagination of filmgoers by a scene in 'Thattathin Marayathu' is being demolished.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

A YouTube screengrab from the song 'Anuraagathin Velayil' from 'Thattathin Marayathu'.

By Online Desk

The veranda was demolished as part of renovating the building.

The news was shared by actor and former student of the college, Subish on his Facebook page.

Payyannur College's veranda had found a place in popular culture with the scene in 'Thattathin Marayathu', the 2012 hit movie starring Nivin Pauly.

The famous scene, featuring Nivin Pauly and Isha Talwar, became rage soon after the movie's release.

The veranda also features in the song 'Anuraagathin Velayil' from the movie.

Watch the song here:

Actor Subish, who had suggested the location to writer-director Vineeth Srinivasan, wrote that "you are  also demolishing a lot people's memories". 

He goes on to say that we can the only thought that our next generation will be able to study ithe n new building is a relief.

Located in Edat village of Kerala's Kannur, Payyannur College was established in 1965and has produced a bunch of celebrities including politicians TV Rajesh, celebrities John Brittas, etc.

