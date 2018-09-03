You won't see Thattathin Marayathu fame veranda of Payyannur college anymore

By Online Desk

The famous veranda in Kannur's Payyannur College which caught the imagination of filmgoers by a scene in 'Thattathin Marayathu' is being demolished.

The veranda was demolished as part of renovating the building.

The news was shared by actor and former student of the college, Subish on his Facebook page.

Payyannur College's veranda had found a place in popular culture with the scene in 'Thattathin Marayathu', the 2012 hit movie starring Nivin Pauly.

The famous scene, featuring Nivin Pauly and Isha Talwar, became rage soon after the movie's release.

The veranda also features in the song 'Anuraagathin Velayil' from the movie.

Actor Subish, who had suggested the location to writer-director Vineeth Srinivasan, wrote that "you are also demolishing a lot people's memories".

He goes on to say that the only relief is that the next generation will be able to study in the new building.

Located in Edat village of Kerala's Kannur, Payyannur College was established in 1965and has produced a bunch of celebrities including politicians TV Rajesh, celebrities John Brittas, etc.