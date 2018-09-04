Home Entertainment Malayalam

With a stellar cast, Aashiq Abu to bring 'Virus' next summer

Titled 'Virus', Aashiq Abu's film boasts of a stellar cast and crew with acting credits including Revathy, Asif Ali, Rima Kallingal, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Kalidas Jayaram and Soubin Shahir.

04th September 2018

Director Aashiq Abu, who had made waves with 'Maayanadhi', starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lakshmi, is coming up with his next.

The poster has used a photograph by Sajan V Nambiar of Mathrubhumi which showed two persons moving a stretcher in heavy rains. The photo was taken during the heyday of Nipah scare.

Titled 'Virus', the film boasts of a stellar cast and crew with acting credits including Revathy, Asif Ali, Rima Kallingal, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy (wait for it) Kalidas Jayaram, Remya Nambeesan, box-office favourite Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan and Chemban Vinod.

Reportedly, the Nipah virus epidemic which brought Kerala to a standstill for a period as well as largely affected the economic and cultural life of Kozhikode district is the premise of the film.

Moreover, the poster has used a photograph by Sajan V Nambiar of Mathrubhumi which shows two persons dragging a stretcher in heavy rains. The photo was taken during the heyday of Nipah scare.

While National award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi helms the camera department, 'KL 10 Patthu' director Muhsin Parari has co-written the screenplay with Suhas and Sharafu.

Award-winning costume designer Sameera Saneesh will design the looks of the characters in the film.

It was earlier reported that a film will be made on Nurse Lini Puthusserry, who died battling the virus after she cared for a family diagnosed with the disease.

Director Jayaraj too had previously expressed interest in making a movie on the Nipah outbreak.

The Nipah Virus outbreak in Kerala claimed 17 lives till 10 June 2018. The outbreak which was reported in Kozhikode district on 2 May was initially attributed to fruit bats and bringing the social life in Kozhikode and surrounding areas to a standstill. 

Kerala state government's efforts in dealing with the situation as well the expertise of the doctors who diagnosed the virus in the initial stages itself were lauded worldwide.

