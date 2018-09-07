Kavya Madhavan in family way, Dileep set to become father again

By Online Desk

Malayalam actor Dileep, who was embroiled in a controversy last year following his arrest for plotting to kidnap and molest a Malayalam actress is in news again, but this time for a good reason. Rumours are afloat that his actress wife Kavya Madhavan is in the family way.

According to reports, the couple will soon be parents of their first child. The news went viral on social media.

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan got married on November 25, 2016 following separation from his first wife actress Manju Warrier in 2015. Dileep and Manju have a daughter named Meenakshi.

Dileep, who was arrested and put behind the bars for almost 3 months before being freed on bail, is still fighting the case in High Court. The actor has been making best efforts to prove that he is innocent. Dileep was last seen in the period drama titled 'Kammara Sambhavan'.