Kalidas Jayaram’s next film starts rolling

By Express News Service

Filming of Kalidas Jayaram's next project after Poomaram has commenced. Jeethu Joseph, who is fresh off directing his Bollywood debut The Body, is helming the film. Jeethu Joseph is also the producer.

Producer Vijay Babu, who played Sarbath Shammer in Aadu and Aadu-2 will have a role in the film. Jeethu Joseph's last Malayalam film was Aadhi, starring Pranav Mohanlal.

Apart from this, Kalidas Jayaram is also slated to appear in Alphonse Puthren's next which is in Tamil. Kalidas has also signed Midhun Manuel Thomas' Argentina Fans Kattoorkadavu, in which he is paired opposite Aishwarya Lekshmi.