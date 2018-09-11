Padayottam  and Oru Kuttanadan Blog  to release on Friday

By Express News Service

Two films which were supposed to release on Onam -- Biju Menon-starrer Padayottam and Mammootty-starrer Oru Kuttanadan Blog -- will finally hit theatres on Friday. Padayottam is directed by debutant Rafeek Ibrahim. Oru Kuttanadan Blog is directed by scriptwriter-turned-director Sethu.

Padayottam also stars Saiju Kurup, Dileesh Pothan, Lijo Jose Pellisserry, Anu Sithara, Hareesh Kanaran among others. The film is penned by Arun AR and Ajai Rahul and produced by Sophia Paul.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog also features Anu Sithara, Raai Laxmi and Shamna Kasim along with Sunny Wayne, Jude Anthany Joseph, Sanju Sivaram, Jacob Gregory, and Shaheen Siddique. Vineeth Sreenivasan will appear in a cameo. The film is produced by PK Muralidharan and Shantha Muralidharan.