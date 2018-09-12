Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kumbalangi Nights goes on floors

Filming of Shane Nigam's next, Kumbalangi Nights, has commenced.

Published: 12th September 2018 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Filming of Shane Nigam's next, Kumbalangi Nights, has commenced. The much anticipated film is directed by Madhu C Narayanan, who used to be an assistant director of Dileesh Pothan and Aashiq Abu. Maheshinte Prathikaram fame Syam Pushkaran has penned the script. This is Pushkaran's first script since Maheshinte... that doesn't have a co-writing credit.

Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Matthew Thomas will be leading the cast. As per reports, Fahadh Faasil is slated to make an appearance in a key role as well. The film is produced in collaboration with Working Class Hero, the new production company created by Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran, and Fahadh Faasil's production company, Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Syam Pushkaran won a National Award for Maheshinte Prathikaram, which was directed by Dileesh Pothan. 

