Asif Ali's Kakshi Amminipilla starts rolling

The film will see Asif Ali in the role of a lawyer, a first in the actor's career.

Asif Ali's O P 160/18 Kakshi: Amminippilla has started rolling at Thalassery. The shoot will be carried out for 40 days. Directed by newcomer Dinjith Ayyathan, the film will see Asif Ali in the role of a lawyer, a first in the actor's career.

Ahmed Sidhique, Basil Joseph, Vijayaraghavan, Nirmal Palazhi, Sudheesh, Srikanth Murali, Lukman (Sudani from Nigeria), Hareesh Kanaran, Babu Swamy, Mamukkoya, Unniraja (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum), Sudhi Paravoor, Sivadasan (Thondimuthalum fame), Ashwathy Manohar (Swathanthrayam Ardharathriyil fame), Shibila, and Sarassa Balussery (Sudani fame) comprise the rest of the cast.

With a script written by Sanilesh Sivan, 'Kakshi Ammminipilla' is produced by Riju Rajan under the banner of Zarah Films.

