Noted Mollywood actor Captain Raju passes away following breif illness

By UNI

KOCHI: Noted Malayalam movie actor Captain Raju passed away following brief illness at his residence on Monday.

He was 68.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

Captain raju who started his film career after serving as a military officer, had acted over 500 films in various languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Masterpiece, released in 2017 was his last film.

Earlier he had suffered a stroke during a plan journey and was admitted at a hospital in Muscat, Oman.

Raju, famous for his villain as well as character roles, had acted in television serials as well.

He was born as second among seven children to KG Daniel and Annamma at Omallur, Pathanamthitta District, Kerala in 1950.

After graduation, Raju joined the Indian Army as an officer at the age of 21 and rose to the rank of a captain.

He worked as marketing chief at glucose and starch manufacturing company after serving five years of Indian army and later he left the job to act in films.

While working at the company, he started acting in amateur drama troupes like Prathiba theatres in Mumbai.

He later moved to films.

He made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Etha Oru Snehagatha in 1997 and the second one Mr. Pavanayi 99.99 (2012) in which he reprised the role of Mr Pavanayi, his character from the 1987 Malayalam film Nadodikkattu.