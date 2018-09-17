Home Entertainment Malayalam

Noted Mollywood actor Captain Raju passes away following breif illness

He worked as marketing chief at glucose and starch manufacturing company after serving five years of Indian army and later he left the job to act in films.

Published: 17th September 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Captain Raju. (Photo: YouTube)

By UNI

KOCHI: Noted Malayalam movie actor Captain Raju passed away following brief illness at his residence on Monday.

He was 68.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

Captain raju who started his film career after serving as a military officer, had acted over 500 films in various languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Masterpiece, released in 2017 was his last film.

Earlier he had suffered a stroke during a plan journey and was admitted at a hospital in Muscat, Oman.

Raju, famous for his villain as well as character roles, had acted in television serials as well.

He was born as second among seven children to KG Daniel and Annamma at Omallur, Pathanamthitta District, Kerala in 1950.

After graduation, Raju joined the Indian Army as an officer at the age of 21 and rose to the rank of a captain.

He worked as marketing chief at glucose and starch manufacturing company after serving five years of Indian army and later he left the job to act in films.

While working at the company, he started acting in amateur drama troupes like Prathiba theatres in Mumbai.

He later moved to films.

He made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Etha Oru Snehagatha in 1997 and the second one Mr. Pavanayi 99.99 (2012) in which he reprised the role of Mr Pavanayi, his character from the 1987 Malayalam film Nadodikkattu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Captain Raju Malayalam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  