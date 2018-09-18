Prithviraj’s Nine gets a release date

By Express News Service

Prithviraj's upcoming science fiction film Nine will be hitting theatres on Novemeber 16. The film, directed by Jenuse Mohammad, is Prithviraj's maiden production venture. Wamiqa Gabbi and Mamta Mohandas are playing the female leads. Prakash Raj will be seen in an important role as well.

Swathanthriyam Ardharathriyil fame Shameer Muhammed is in charge of editing and Double Barrel fame Abhinandam Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Shaan Rahman is the music composer.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is busy filming his directorial debut Lucifer. The film is expected to come out next year.