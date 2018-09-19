Home Entertainment Malayalam

Fahadh Faasil to cameo in Virus?

As per reports, Fahadh Faasil will be appearing in a guest role in the recently announced Aashiq Abu project Virus.

Fahadh Faasil. (Facebook Photo)

As per reports, Fahadh Faasil will be appearing in a guest role in the recently announced Aashiq Abu project Virus. The film, which will revolve around the Nipah outbreak, has already on board a huge ensemble star cast featuring Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvoth, Soubin Shahir, Asif Ali, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambissan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dileesh Pothan, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

Muhsin Parari (co-writer of Sudani from Nigeria) and writing duo Suhas and Sharfu (who penned the upcoming Varathan starring Fahadh) are jointly working on the script. Rajeev Ravi has signed on as cinematographer. The film, which is produced by Aashiq Abu's company OPM, will hit screens next summer.

