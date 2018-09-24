Tovino Thomas to team up with P Balachandran

By Express News Service

An untitled project scripted by actor-writer P Balachandran will have Tovino Thomas playing the main lead. P Balachandran served as a co-writer on Rajeev Ravi's Kammattipadam. Swapnesh K Nair, who worked as a chief associate director of Omar Lulu, is making his directorial debut with this film. Jayant Mammen is producing it under the banner of Ruby Films.

Meanwhile, Tovino is currently in Canada filming Salim Ahamed's And the Oscar Goes To. Apart from these two films, Tovino will be seen as a police officer in Praveen Prabharam's Kalki and in a key role in Prithviraj's Lucifer. His upcoming release is Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, which is scheduled to hit theatres in October.