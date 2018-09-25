Biju Menon’s Aanakallan to release in October

By Express News Service

After Padayottam, Biju Menon will be once again seen in a comical role in the upcoming Aanakallan. Directed by Suresh Divakar and scripted by Udaykrishna, the film is set for an October release. Saptha Tarang Cinema, which backed the recent Jayaram-starrer Panchavarnathatha, is bringing Aanakallan to theatres.

Aanakallan is Suresh Divakar's second film after Ivan Maryadaraman. Anusree, Kaniha, and Shamna Kasim are playing the female leads.

Siddique, Sai Kumar, Sudheer Karamana, Hareesh Kanaran, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Suresh Krishna comprise the remaining cast.

Alby is handling the cinematography, John Kutty the editing, and Nadirshah the music.