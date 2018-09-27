First look of Njan Prakashan  out

By Express News Service

The first look of Sathyan Anthikkad-Sreenivasan team's Njan Prakashan has been released. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Nikhila Vimal, and Sreenivasan as the principal characters, the film sees Sathyan Anthikkad and Sreenivasan teaming up again after a gap of 16 years.

The film's initial title was Malayali which was later changed to Njan Prakashan. The director had told us earlier that the film will be a family-oriented social satire with lots of humour. He also added that it will be reminiscent of some of his 80s' films.

Sethu Mannarkad is producing the film under the banner of Full Moon Cinema. S Kumar is handling the cinematography and Shaan Rahman the music. Sreenivasan has penned the script which is expected to have some social commentary. The release is set for Christmas.