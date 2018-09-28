Salim Baba’s next is a motivational movie

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pramukhan and Lolans fame Salim Baba is coming out next with a movie revolving around aerobics. Titled The Life, the movie is produced by Hamad Bin Baba under the banner of Baba Film Company. Salim Baba is directing from a script penned by Jomon M Antony. Chengis Khan and Anupama Menon play the main leads along with a host of newcomers who make up the supporting cast.

The makers are aiming for a simple motivational movie. "It's about the dreams and disappointments of a youngster. The 25-year-old lead character is a highly health conscious, fitness-obsessed youth who is interested in acting and modelling. But he goes through multiple rejections. When he is subjected to a humiliating experience by his girlfriend, he is compelled to work on himself," says Salim Baba.

Sunil Michael is handling the cinematography, Aneesh Ram the editing, and Roy Pellissery the make-up. Veteran Mafia Sasi is in charge of the stunts, and Bhakthan Mangad is in charge of the costumes. Art direction is by Shyam C Shaji and dance choreography is by Sreejith. Santosh Kodanad has penned the lyrics and Rajesh Appukuttan is composing the music.