Home Entertainment Malayalam

Salim Baba’s next is a motivational movie

Chengis Khan and Anupama Menon play the main leads along with a host of newcomers who make up the supporting cast.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pramukhan and Lolans fame Salim Baba is coming out next with a movie revolving around aerobics. Titled The Life, the movie is produced by Hamad Bin Baba under the banner of Baba Film Company. Salim Baba is directing from a script penned by Jomon M Antony. Chengis Khan and Anupama Menon play the main leads along with a host of newcomers who make up the supporting cast.

The makers are aiming for a simple motivational movie. "It's about the dreams and disappointments of a youngster. The 25-year-old lead character is a highly health conscious, fitness-obsessed youth who is interested in acting and modelling. But he goes through multiple rejections. When he is subjected to a humiliating experience by his girlfriend, he is compelled to work on himself," says Salim Baba.

Sunil Michael is handling the cinematography, Aneesh Ram the editing, and Roy Pellissery the make-up. Veteran Mafia Sasi is in charge of the stunts, and Bhakthan Mangad is in charge of the costumes. Art direction is by Shyam C Shaji and dance choreography is by Sreejith. Santosh Kodanad has penned the lyrics and Rajesh Appukuttan is composing the music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salim Baba

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting