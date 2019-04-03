Mohanlal's Rs 1000 crore film project 'Randamoozham' shelved

By Express News Service

The much-discussed mammoth project, Randamoozham, planned with Mohanlal in the lead, has been shelved, according to producer BR Shetty.

The UAE-based businessman dropped the news during a press conference in Dubai. Shetty cited the unresolved issues between writer MT Vasudevan Nair and director Shrikumar Menon as the reason for opting out of the highly anticipated venture.

Based on MT Vasudevan Nair's novel of the same name (English title: Bhima: The Lone Warrior), Randamoozham was announced three years back and was planned as a multilingual two-part epic to be made on a 1000-crore budget, with the first part scheduled for release in 2020.

READ HERE: ‘Randamoozham’: A perennial fascination for filmmakers

However, when Shrikumar couldn't commence production within the stipulated period of three years, as per the contract between Shrikumar and Vasudevan Nair, the latter demanded his script back and initiated legal proceedings against the former.

Shetty also added that though he has pulled the plug on this project, he still hopes to make a big-budget Mahabharata project one day and is still on the lookout for a good scriptwriter to realise his dream.

(The story was originally published in Cinema Express)