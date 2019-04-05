Malayalam actor-writer Murali Gopy to act in Vala Vala
Actor-writer Murali Gopy has announced that his next acting project will be Maqbool Mansoor’s Vala Vala. Murali was last seen as a negative character in Rathish Ambatt’s Kammara Sambhavam, which he also wrote.
Murali shared a teaser poster of the film with the caption, “Have agreed to do this interestingly wacky cross-genre film by Maqbool Mansoor; my next as an actor.” Vala Vala, also produced by Maqbool Mansoor, has been penned by Sam Jose. Hari Nair will be lensing the film with Shijith Purushottaman handling the cuts.