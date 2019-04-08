Jayasurya to star in Sathyan biopic

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayasurya will be reportedly starring in the biopic of iconic acting legend Sathyan.

Jayasurya will be reportedly starring in the biopic of iconic acting legend Sathyan. The rights to the state award winner’s life story have been bagged by producer Vijay Babu of Friday Film House. 

The film, which is being planned as a big-scale project, will track Sathyan’s life from his birth to death. The details of the director, cast and rest of the crew are yet to be revealed. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made soon.

Jayasurya recently won a Kerala State award for his stellar performance in the biopic of footballer VP Sathyan, Captain. The actor is currently filming Lilli director Prasobh Vijayan’s untitled film, in which he is paired opposite Shruthi Ramachandran. He is also slated to appear in Prajesh Sen’s second film, Vellam. In addition, Jayasurya is also expected to reprise his Shaji Pappan character in a third film in the Aadu series.

