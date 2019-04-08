Home Entertainment Malayalam

The Gambler gets May release date

Anson Paul’s superhero film The Gambler is slated to release on May 17. The announcement accompanied a second-look poster featuring Anson’s character, IO-Man. 

Published: 08th April 2019

By Express News Service

Anson Paul’s superhero film The Gambler is slated to release on May 17. The announcement accompanied a second-look poster featuring Anson’s character, IO-Man. 

Touted as Malayalam’s first superhero film, the film is helmed by Oru Mexican Aparatha-fame Tom Emmatty and bankrolled by Thankachan Emmanuel. 

Anson is joined by Vishnu Govindan, newcomer Dayana, and ‘Ballatha Pahayan’ Vinod Narayan. Anson was last seen in Abrahaminte Santhathikal, in which he played Mammootty’s brother. 
His other acting credits include Su...Su...Sudhi Vatmeekam, Solo, and the Tamil film Remo. He is set to appear next in Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming Tamil film starring Karthi and Jyothika.

Aside from The Gambler, two other superhero films are being planned in Malayalam: Minnal Murali (starring Tovino Thomas) and Parakkum Pappan (starring Dileep).

