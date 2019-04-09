Home Entertainment Malayalam

Oru Yamandan Premakadha to be released on April 25

Dulquer Salmaan’s new Malayalam film Oru Yamandan Premakadha (OYPK) will be hitting theatres on April 25.

Dulquer Salmaan’s new Malayalam film Oru Yamandan Premakadha(OYPK) will be hitting theatres on April 25. Directed by BC Noufal, the film will see Dulquer returning to Malayalam cinema after two years. He last appeared in Bejoy Nambiar's Solo and Soubin Shahir's directorial debut Parava.

Touted to be a fun entertainer, OYPK also stars Nikhila Vimal, Samyuktha Menon, Soubin Shahir, and Salim Kumar.The film's script is by the successful writing duo of Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George, who have previously penned Nadirshah's Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan, both box-office hits. They will also appear in OYPK.Anto Joseph is producing the film under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.

 

