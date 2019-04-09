Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shane Nigam completes dubbing for Ishq

Shane Nigam has finished dubbing for his upcoming film, Ishq.

Shane Nigam

By Express News Service

Shane Nigam has finished dubbing for his upcoming film, Ishq.  Directed by debutant Anuraj Manohar, Ishq is bankrolled by E4 Entertainment. The film's posters come with the tagline, 'Not a Love Story'.

Shane is joined by newcomer Ann Sheetal along with Shine Tom Chacko and Leona Lishoy in the film which has been scripted by Ratheesh Ravi. Shaan Rahman is the music composer. Vivek Harshan is handling the editing department and Dundhu Renjeev the art direction.

Among Shane's other upcoming releases are Valiya Perunnal (alongside Joju George) and a yet-untitled romantic comedy helmed by first-timer Jeevan Jojo. The latter also stars newcomer Pavithra Lakshmi, Aju Varghese, Indrans, Basil Joseph, and Deepak Parambol.Shane was last seen in Kumbalangi Nights.

