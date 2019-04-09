Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vidhu Vincent to helm Nimisha’s next

Published: 09th April 2019

Vidhu Vincent

By Express News Service

Nimisha Sajayan is all set to star in filmmaker Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up. Vidhu became the first woman to win a state award after she received the Best Director prize three years ago for her maiden directorial, Manhole.

From the title and first-look poster released online, it is evident that Nimisha will be playing a stand-up comedienne in the film. Umesh Omanakuttan, who also wrote Manhole, has penned the script. Silicon Media is backing the project.

Stand Up marks the collaboration of two State award winners. Nimisha recently won a state award for her performances in Madhupal’s Oru Kuprasidha Payyan and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s upcoming Chola.
In Chola, she is starring alongside another state award winner, Joju George. Nimisha will be also seen next in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Lal Jose’s 41, both starring Biju Menon. Thuramukham has, in addition to Biju, a stellar ensemble cast comprising Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, and Arjun Asokan.

