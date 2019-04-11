Home Entertainment Malayalam

Filming begins for Thuramukham, Finals

Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham and Rajisha Vijayan-starrer Finals went on floors yesterday.

Published: 11th April 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Teaser poster for Finals

By Express News Service

Thuramukham, which is Rajeev’s follow-up to Kammattipadam, began principal photography at Kannur. A big-scale subject spanning multiple time periods, the film has a stellar ensemble cast comprising Nivin Pauly, Indrajith, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, Arjun Asokan, and Manikandan Achari.

Iyobinte Pusthakam-fame Gopan Chidambaram is the screenwriter. The film is expected to be wrapped up in time for an Onam release. Rajeev recently cranked the camera for Aashiq Abu’s Virus.

Finals, which has Rajisha playing a cyclist training for the 2020 Olympics, has Kattappana as a central location. Newcomer Arun PR is directing the sports drama which is produced by Maniyanpilla Raju and Prajeev.

Suraj Venjaramoodu is playing the father of Rajisha’s character. Maniyanpilla Raju’s son Niranj is also part of the film. For her role, Rajisha has already undergone rigorous training under the guidance of a National level coach. The film is expected to be wrapped up in 45 days.

