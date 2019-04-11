Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty-starrer Unda  expected on Eid

Mammootty’s upcoming cop drama Unda will most likely hit theatres on Eid, says a source from the production team.

By Express News Service

Mammootty’s upcoming cop drama Unda will most likely hit theatres on Eid, says a source from the production team. The Khalid Rahman directorial is currently in the post-production phase. It is Khalid’s second film after his critically acclaimed debut Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, which starred Asif Ali, Rajisha Vijayan, and Biju Menon.

Touted as an action-comedy, Unda will see Mammootty in the role of a senior police officer once again. The actor last donned the khaki in Abrahaminte Santhathikal. Mammootty is joined by Arjun Asokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, and Sudhi Koppa. Bollywood actors Omkar Das Manikpuri (Newton), Bhagwan Tiwari (Masaan), and Chien Ho Liao (Tubelight) are also part of the cast.Veteran action choreographer Sham Kaushal has designed the stunts. Gavemic U Ary is the cinematographer. The film was shot at Kasargod, Chattisgarh, and Mangalore.

