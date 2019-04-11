Shobana, Nazriya and Suresh Gopi join Anoop Sathyan film

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Shobana, Nazriya Nazim and Suresh Gopi will be coming together for the first time in the directorial debut of Sathyan Anthikkad’s son, Anoop Sathyan. The title and rest of the crew details are expected to be announced soon.

The hit pairing of Suresh Gopi and Shobana did wonders for films such as Manichithrathazhe, Innale, and Commissioner. They last appeared together in Jayaraj’s Makalkku (2005). Shobana was last seen in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Thira (2013) and Nazriya in Koode (2018).

“It will be a women-centric film with Shobana and Nazriya playing the main characters,” Anthikkad tells Express. “Suresh will be playing an integral part in the film. Anoop has already commenced work on the script and the shoot will happen once he is done.”

An engineer-turned-filmmaker, Anoop completed his filmmaking course from the National Institute of Design and has assisted director Lal Jose on several films in addition to directing and producing an award-winning documentary called A Dream Called America.

Meanwhile, Anthikkad has rubbished rumours of him directing Jayaram in his next film. “They first said I’ll be directing Mammootty and now they’re saying Jayaram. I have not yet decided when I’ll start my next film. At the moment I’m taking a break. However, I hope to start working on something after Vishu. I’m still looking for a writer. It’s a fun, family-oriented subject,” says Anthikkad, whose last film Njan Prakashan, which saw him collaborating with Sreenivasan once again after 16 years, became one of the biggest hits of his career.