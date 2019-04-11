Home Entertainment Malayalam

Teaser of Ishq  released

By Express News Service

The teaser of Shane Nigam’s Ishq was released by Prithviraj Sukumaran on his Facebook page. The minute-long footage showed the film’s principal characters — played by Shane and Ann Sheetal — on a road trip.  While it’s not apparent if the two are playing a couple, their interaction reminds one of similar moments in Kumbalangi Nights. The scene featured two classic songs — Mizhiyoram from Manjil Virinja Pookkal and Tu Hai Vahi from Yeh Vaada Raha.

Ishq is directed by debutant Anuraj Manohar and scripted by Ratheesh Ravi. The film is bankrolled by E4 Entertainment.Ann has previously starred in the Prithviraj-starrer Ezra, which was also produced by E4 Entertainment.

Comments

