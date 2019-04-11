Home Entertainment Malayalam

Unni Mukundan trains hard for Maamankam

Published: 11th April 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

After his scene-stealing turn as Marco Jr. in Mikhael, Unni Mukundan is back in another multi-starrer, Maamankam, in which he will be sharing screen space with Mammootty.  Apart from his character name ‘Chandroth Panicker’, there is not much info on the role he is playing in the historical epic. The film revolves around a group of rebellious warriors.

As Unni is part of some high-intensity fight sequences for the film, the actor is training hard to be in the best shape possible, both physically and emotionally. In a Facebook post, Unni wrote, “I have always believed that while the character itself challenges the actor in you, it’s also imperative to change your physique that matches the soul and the essence of the character you get to portray on screen.”

The Maamankam team experienced some setbacks recently after a fallout between the film’s producers and the original director Sajeev Pillai. The production resumed after Joseph-fame M Padmakumar was brought on board to complete it. Aside from Unni, Anu Sithara and Kaniha are the new additions to the cast.

