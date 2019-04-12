Grace Antony to star in Vinay Forrt’s next

By Express News Service

Kumbalangi Nights-fame Grace Antony will be playing the female lead in the upcoming film of Vinay Forrt. The film is scripted and directed by newcomer Ashraf. Sameer Thahir and Shyju Khalid are producing it under the banner of Happy Hours Entertainment.

The production house also backed last year’s biggest hit, Sudani from Nigeria. Grace played the wife of Fahadh Faasil’s character Shammi in Kumbalangi Nights. Her performance won appreciation from all corners. She made her debut in Happy Wedding. She also appeared in the Dileep-starrer Georgettan’s Pooram.

Vinay was last seen in Ladoo. Though he made his debut in Ritu, it was his performance in Premam that got him more attention. In addition to this film, Vinay will be seen next in Manoj Nair’s Vaarthakal Ithuvare.