Ittymaani to start rolling on April 25

As per reports, Mohanlal’s next project, Ittymaani: Made in China, will start rolling on April 25.

Published: 12th April 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

By Express News Service

As per reports, Mohanlal’s next project, Ittymaani: Made in China, will start rolling on April 25. The directorial debut of Jibi and Joju, the film is being produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.Honey Rose has been cast as the female lead. She has previously worked with Mohanlal in M Padmakumar’s Kanal. Radhika Sarathkumar is also said to be playing an important character in Ittymaani.

Jibi and Joju have earlier worked as associate directors on films such as Vellimoonga, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, and Charlie. Mohanlal is currently on a vacation in the U.S and is expected to return before the shoot date.

Meanwhile, Aashirvad Cinema’s new release Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj, has entered the 100-crore club in eight days, making it the first directorial debut to enjoy the distinction. The combined gross was posted by Aashirvad Cinemas on their Facebook page. It has been six years since Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan entered the 100-crore club.

