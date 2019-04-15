Dileep-starrer 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel' celebrates 60 days

By Express News Service

Dileep’s Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel recently completed its 60-day run, and the film’s team gathered at Kochi to celebrate its success.

In attendance were director B Unnikrishnan, Dileep, Mamta Mohandas, Priya Anand, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Renji Panicker among others.

In the film, which is still running in theatres, Dileep played a lawyer with a speech impediment trying to free himself from an unsual incident involving Mamta Mohandas’ character.

Siddique (as Balan’s stoner dad) and Suraj Venjaramoodu provided the film’s comic relief. Actor Unni Mukundan made a surprise appearance at the event.